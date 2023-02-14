Look Back ... to Dr. David Satcher sworn in as Surgeon General, 1998

A fire that destroyed nearly a block of Noble Street properties five days previous generated headlines on Feb. 14, 1987, as investigators tried to determine what caused it. The blaze took out what was commonly known as the Kaplan Block, destroying a furniture store, a hardware store and an empty hotel. It was located on the east side of Noble between 8th and 9th streets.

Feb. 14, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.

Feb. 14, 1998, in The Star: Thirty-two men and women from Fort McClellan’s 20th Chemical Detachment unit were sent to the Persian Gulf yesterday to use their training in chemical and biological defenses to protect U.S. troops if war should break out. The unit is an active duty platoon of the 310th Chemical Company, a reserve unit, also stationed at Fort McClellan. Also this date: Dr. David Satcher wore the uniform of the U.S. Surgeon General for the first time yesterday for his swearing-in ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C. He promised to “make the greatest difference for those with the greatest need.” Said the Anniston-born Satcher, 52, “I know that the American dream does not end when it comes true.” Additionally: Seven months after thousands of dead fish were found in Cane Creek, the company that runs Fort McClellan’s wastewater treatment plan has reached an agreement with the state to clean up the facility. In July 1997 poorly treated wastewater from the facility killed more than 4,400 fish along a mile-and-a-half stretch of Cane Creek — a pitiful sight unavoidably visible to residents of that area.