Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
See more from this location?
FOX 2

Cardinals extend John Mozeliak through 2025

By Joey Schneider,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKBLt_0kmyX3TC00

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a contract extension with longtime team executive John Mozeliak.

First reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday, the Cardinals made Mozeliak’s contract extension official on Tuesday.

With the new contract extension, Mozeliak will maintain his current role as Cardinals President of Baseball Operations through 2025. He is current the longest-tenured head of baseball operations in the National League.

Trending: Dan McLaughlin opens up about struggles with alcoholism, depression

After decades of experience in the Cardinals organization, Mozeliak’s contract for his current front office role was set to expire after the 2023 season. During the Cardinals’ Winter Warm-Up event last month, Mozeliak hinted that talks over his future would likely take place early into spring training.

“I am excited to continue in my current role and understand change will eventually happen,” said Mozeliak. “Over the next few years, we will focus on succession planning throughout baseball operations as well as work tirelessly to put a successful product on the field.”

Under Mozeliak, the Cardinals have finished with 15 consecutive winning seasons, two National League titles and the 2011 World Series Championship.

“I am very pleased that Mo has agreed to continue heading up our Baseball Operations for the next three years, said Cardinals’ Chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr. “His track record speaks for itself, and we are well positioned to continue an impressive streak of winning baseball into the future, given our strong farm system and excellent front office team.”

Mozeliak first joined the organization in 1995 in a scouting and player development role.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Louis, MO newsLocal Saint Louis, MO
Teen has both legs amputated after being hit by car at Missouri volleyball tournament
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Kim Gardner responds as Missouri AG announces legal action
Saint Louis, MO6 hours ago
St. Louis aldermen discuss downsizing today
Saint Louis, MO11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Purple Challenge’ launched in Janae Edmondson’s hometown
Smyrna, TN11 hours ago
Guns ‘N Hoses boxing event raised $1M for the BackStoppers
Saint Louis, MO23 hours ago
St. Charles Mayor set to form Bangert Island task force today
Saint Charles, MO11 hours ago
St. Louis police seek new leads in 2020 double-murder
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Woman injured in hole at Soulard Mardi Gras
Belleville, IL2 days ago
New questions about driver in Janae Edmondson crash
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Police: Man dressed in FedEx attire steals packages
Fairview Heights, IL3 days ago
Crash suspect’s GPS ankle monitor had dozens of violations
Saint Louis, MO18 hours ago
Police: 2 kids held up at gunpoint during attempted robbery in south St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Kansas City girl’s death exposes cracks in Missouri foster care system
Kansas City, MO5 hours ago
Robbery victim found alive, despite prosecutor blaming justice delays on his death
Saint Louis, MO19 hours ago
Bear escapes from the Saint Louis Zoo
Saint Louis, MO4 hours ago
Parkway South repeats as state swimming champs
Manchester, MO18 hours ago
Svechnikov ends drought with 2 goals, Hurricanes beat Blues
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Missouri governor calls for justice after volleyball player was struck by a car in St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Woman fatally stabbed in south St. Louis, grandson accused
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Crews respond to house fire in Worden, Illinois
Worden, IL10 hours ago
Soulard resident says decorative lights in neighborhood not enough to deter crime
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Missouri destination among America’s ‘Most Beautiful Small Towns’
Hermann, MO2 days ago
$20M expansion, more jobs planned for Warren County beverage facility
Truesdale, MO2 days ago
Study: St. Louis ranked ‘best place to party’ in US
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
NFL player Alvin Kamara appears to admit to Vegas nightclub beating in newly released video
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
St. Louis City SC ready for MLS debut
Saint Louis, MO18 hours ago
Police chase ends in crash on I-70 near Downtown St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Chesterfield officer proposes to teacher at school assembly
Chesterfield, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy