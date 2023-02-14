Cardinals extend John Mozeliak through 2025

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a contract extension with longtime team executive John Mozeliak.

First reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday, the Cardinals made Mozeliak’s contract extension official on Tuesday.

With the new contract extension, Mozeliak will maintain his current role as Cardinals President of Baseball Operations through 2025. He is current the longest-tenured head of baseball operations in the National League.

After decades of experience in the Cardinals organization, Mozeliak’s contract for his current front office role was set to expire after the 2023 season. During the Cardinals’ Winter Warm-Up event last month, Mozeliak hinted that talks over his future would likely take place early into spring training.

“I am excited to continue in my current role and understand change will eventually happen,” said Mozeliak. “Over the next few years, we will focus on succession planning throughout baseball operations as well as work tirelessly to put a successful product on the field.”

Under Mozeliak, the Cardinals have finished with 15 consecutive winning seasons, two National League titles and the 2011 World Series Championship.

“I am very pleased that Mo has agreed to continue heading up our Baseball Operations for the next three years, said Cardinals’ Chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr. “His track record speaks for itself, and we are well positioned to continue an impressive streak of winning baseball into the future, given our strong farm system and excellent front office team.”

Mozeliak first joined the organization in 1995 in a scouting and player development role.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.