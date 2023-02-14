Cherokee’s Hawk swims personal bests at state meet

KNOXVILLE — Cherokee’s Noah Hawk didn’t bring home any hardware from the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association State High School Swimming & Diving Championships held Feb. 10-11 at the Allan Jones Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

He did, however, swim personal bests in both his events against the state’s toughest competition.

“Proud of Noah. He did not get intimidated by the level of swimmers. I think he swims better with faster competition. To go down and swim personal best times at the state meet is a total success,” said coach Jim Whalen.

Hawk, a 14-year-old freshman, was among the youngest swimmers in the state meet.

“I’d like for him to grow more and get stronger, and for his times to continue to come down,” said Whalen, who posted video of Hawk’s heat races on the Big Red Nation Facebook page.

At the state meet, Hawk kicked things off by moving up 21 spots from his seeding time in the 50 free on Friday night. He swam a personal record 23.97 to finish third in his state heat. McCallie School’s Marvin Johnson won the 50 free with a state record time of 19.87.

In his second race on Saturday, Hawk swam another PR (52.29) in the 100 free and moved up 19 spots from the pre-meet seeding. McCallie’s Johnson also won the 100 free, with a state record time of 43.60.

“Noah had a tremendous amount of support from the Rogersville community, wishing him luck, congratulating him and keeping up with his races,” Whalen said. “Great first state meet for him.”