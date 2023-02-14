Open in App
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Two bodies pulled from Lake Erie identified

By Cris Belle,

9 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two men who went missing during a fishing trip over the weekend were identified as the bodies who were pulled from Lake Erie on Monday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed Elce Malik-Bay, 44, and Raymond Lumpkin, 45, were found dead in Lake Erie in the vicinity of the East 55th Street Marina in Cleveland .

“On Monday, February 13, Cleveland Metroparks Police Department dive team led the recovery of two individuals from Lake Erie. The recovery happened just off the coast of E. 55 th Street Marina. The description of the two males is consistent with that of the missing individuals reported by Cleveland Police Department,” Cleveland Metroparks said in a statement.

Cleveland Metroparks police found their vehicle at the East 55th Street Marina. The U.S. Coast Guard helped in the search of the area.

The circumstances surrounding their death are unknown at this time.

