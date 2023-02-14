GoFundMe set up for couple who lost their dog, house in a fire

Montoursville, Pa. — A home in Upper Fairfield Township burned Monday despite the quick actions of the homeowner and multiple fire companies that responded.

"The fire was held in check by those on the scene prior to our arrival. This greatly assisted us as this is at minimum a 15-minute drive from our and many surrounding departments," the Montoursville Fire Department posted on Facebook .

According to the department, the fire at 1998 Mountain Road was contained to the kitchen and attic. However, heat and smoke damage was evident throughout the entire structure.

The fire was deemed under control at 10:40 a.m.

Homeowners Carissa and Nate Miller were safe, but they lost home and their dog, Georgia. "Despite best efforts from Nate & his father, they were unable to save Georgia from the fire," Abby Knapsack wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

The fundraising effort, posted here , has raised just over $7,700 since it was started on Feb. 13.

"Carissa & Nate are both safe but are devastated by their losses today. The couple is expecting their first child this August," Knapsack wrote.

If you are interested to help the family, check out The Miller Family GoFundMe .