Tigers Basketball Insider: Without Lomax and Dandridge, Memphis may be forced to wonder 'what if?'

Can you imagine what Memphis could be with the return of Alex Lomax and Malcolm Dandridge?

It took a while, but the Tigers have finally hit their stride offensively. To the point of looking like an elite offensive team in recent weeks.

Since their Jan. 19 win over Wichita State, they haven’t dipped below 47% shooting or 15 assists in a game. That’s seven straight games with those types of numbers. It’s nothing short of impressive, really, no matter what caliber of competition they’ve faced in that span.

But the defense has fallen off a cliff.

The Tigers’ three worst defensive outings in terms of opponent field goal percentage have all come this month, against Tulane (52.4%), Temple (51.9%) and South Florida (49.1%).

Now, insert Lomax, whose 2.8 steals per game would rank No. 3 in the country today if he were active. And Dandridge, who, at 6-foot-9, 260 pounds, offers the Tigers a big body in the paint and another rim protector aside from Kao Akobundu-Ehiogu.

Those two — if used correctly, ideally off the bench — could allow Memphis to reach a height we haven’t seen it reach this season.

For now, though, the thought of either player returning before the end of the regular season feels like wishful thinking more than anything else.

“Alex is doing much better than Malcolm,” coach Penny Hardaway said after the Tigers’ win over Temple on Sunday. “Malcolm’s a little slower in his rehab. We’re supporting both of those guys. But we might see Alex back a little earlier than Malcolm.”

After Hardaway said Friday that he “strongly” believed Lomax would be back before next month’s AAC Tournament, it’d be far from ideal to have Dandridge sidelined even longer.

The duo has been out for well over a month — Lomax since Jan. 11 with a groin injury and Dandridge since Dec. 13 with a high ankle sprain.

Memphis has taken its lumps without them — losing to Tulane twice and UCF once in games in which either one or both weren’t available — but it’s since found a way to make up for their absence.

Still, the Tigers are on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Don’t get me wrong: Getting in would be an accomplishment. It’d mark the second season in a row in which Memphis would be in the field after the program previously hadn’t made it to The Big Dance since 2014.

It’s certainly no guarantee, though. Memphis’ defense is not one of an NCAA Tournament team, and it wouldn’t be hard to envision a scenario where the Tigers lose both games to Houston and slip up elsewhere along the way.

But let’s just say they punch their ticket and hear their name called on Selection Sunday as a No. 9, 10 or 11 seed.

Even then, a quick trip to Dayton or Columbus or Birmingham or Greensboro wasn’t what we were talking about when this group closed out its non-conference slate looking like a top-25 team.

Heck, it definitely wasn’t what I was talking about.

(See Example A and/or B .)

The margins are still paper thin, sure, but it’d be a shame if the injury bug wouldn’t allow Lomax and Dandridge to return in time to at least allow the Tigers to not have to end this season wondering “what if?”

