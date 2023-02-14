Cleveland.com

Project 400 conference examines racism’s effect on public health, Feb. 24-25 at Cleveland State University By Julie Washington, cleveland.com, 9 days ago

By Julie Washington, cleveland.com, 9 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the wake of the fatal shootings of George Floyd, Tyre Nichols, Akron’s Jayland Walker and other African-Americans by law enforcement, Cleveland ...