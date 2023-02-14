Board of Education receives donation from Carolina West, hear updates and recognize success in schools

JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met for a regular session meeting at the annex of Ashe County Schools on Monday, Feb. 6.

Those present were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones, Janet Ward and superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.

Comments from Superintendent

The meeting began with comments from Cox. First, she recognized the ACHS wrestling team and their coaches for having a highly successful season. They were conference tournament champions. Individual Champions were Luke Sheets, Matthew Peterson, Landen Wilson and Bridger Fairchild. Other places were Luke Osborne, Ben Bare, Lukus Spencer, Mason Armentrout, Ryder Phipps and Gabe Smith.

Cox then thanked Amber Dillingham’s art class for their recent contribution of art work and “thank you” cards to the board. In addition, she recognized the Kindness Club at ACMS for their cards as well for School Board Appreciation Month.

Eldreth then announced that Ashe County Schools will receive a donation from Carolina West Wireless in the amount of $10,410.77. Carolina West has a program called Communication 4 Education and it allows customers to enroll in the program to donate 3% of their bill to a local school of their choice at no extra cost.

Success in the schools included the recognition of County Spelling Bee winners. The third grade winner was Kamden Osborne, the fourth grade winner was Liam Falls, the fifth grade winner was Silas Hardin and the sixth grade winners were split into a three-way tie between Carson Franca, Norah Hampton and Ayden Proctor. For seventh grade, Tucker Miller took first and for eighth grade, Riley Schiavo was crowned the winner.

Amy Walker has recently been awarded the NCTIES 2023 Making It Happen Award. Cox stated that she will be recognized at the opening conference of the NCTIES 2023 Conference in Raleigh on March 9 and will receive a $500 honorarium check. Additionally, she will receive a $2,000 reimbursement to attend the ISTE conference in Philadelphia.

In athletics, Cox recognized Jake Grubb for scoring his 1,000th point on Jan. 10 and Matthew Peterson for winning his 100th wrestling match.

She then touched base on the awareness months which included Love the Bus Month, National School Counselor’s Month, National School Resource Officer Day, which is Feb. 15, Random Acts of Kindness Day on Feb. 17 and CTE Awareness Month.

New Middle School Updates

Allison Kemp-Sullivan shared updates on the new middle school which included a summary of the Jan. 30 special called meeting in which Clark Nexsen presented multiple design options to the board.

“Clark Nexsen now has the option to move forward with the schematic design and they’re working on it now,” said Kemp-Sullivan. “Our next steps are scheduling meetings with ACMS Principal Dr. Mochen, CTE Staff and with technology groups. Those will come up in March.”

Action Items

The first action item was the approval of minutes from the open and closed session meetings on Jan. 9. These were approved by the board.

Roy Puttman then asked for approval on personnel as well as the WCC Early Childhood Practicum Agreement. The agreement allows students from WCC to intern and earn practicum hours in Ashe County Schools. In addition, it will serve as a pipeline recruitment tool. Both the personnel and agreement were approved.

The board also approved three field trips including the HOSA overnight competition which will take place from April 12 to 15 in Greensboro. The competition falls during Spring Break so the students and staff will not miss any instructional time. In addition, they approved a JROTC trip to the Raider Best of the Best Competition on March 25 in Buckingham, Va. and the JROTC summer camp from June 11 to 15 in Rutherford.

Jerry Baker then presented the revised Ashe County Parks and Recreation and Ashe County Schools Facilities Joint Use Agreement which states that both parties can access each of their facilities. It will be revisited every five years. This was approved by the board as well as the Board of Commissioners in January.

The District Telephone Solution was then presented by Amy Walker. She requested that the board grant permission to accept bids on the project so that they may move forward in utilizing grant funding to implement a VOIP system for telecommunications and safety. The board approved the request.

To end the action items, there was a request to approve bidding for a new roof at ACMS. The roof has experienced numerous leaks and they plan on looking into having an architect/engineer provide specs to begin the process. The request was approved.

Updates/Discussion Items

The board continued the meeting with updates on school mental health, capital funding and transportation issues within the schools.

The main issue in transportation is found at Blue Ridge Elementary school where the traffic flow has caused safety concerns and issues. DOT’s Tammy Germiller spoke to the board on Jan. 23 to propose three possible solutions which the board will continue to consider.