KOLD-TV

Woman asking for help capturing pet African serval on the loose in Ahwatukee By AZFamily Digital News StaffCasey Torres, 9 days ago

By AZFamily Digital News StaffCasey Torres, 9 days ago

AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for an exotic cat roaming loose in an Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhood. Some residents say there’s a ...