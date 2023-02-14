Boston Shoplifter Attacks Man, Police Request Help To Identify

Police are requesting the public's help to identify a man who hit another man in the face after a shoplifting incident, officials say.

The shoplifting incident, which was shortly followed by the attack, occurred around 10:50 a.. on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the area of 1620 Tremont Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

Google Maps Streetview

The suspect wanted on charges of assault and battery, is described by police as a Black 6-foot male in his 50's, last seen wearing a black winter hat, a green or gray hoodie and gray pants. He was last seen pushing a shopping cart.

Police request that anyone with information about the suspect contact detectives at (617) 343-4275. Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).