Boston, MA
Daily Voice

Boston Shoplifter Attacks Man, Police Request Help To Identify

By Morgan Gonzales,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5Dpa_0kmyMkgL00

Police are requesting the public's help to identify a man who hit another man in the face after a shoplifting incident, officials say.

The shoplifting incident, which was shortly followed by the attack, occurred around 10:50 a.. on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the area of 1620 Tremont Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

1620 Tremont Street

Google Maps Streetview

The suspect wanted on charges of assault and battery, is described by police as a Black 6-foot male in his 50's, last seen wearing a black winter hat, a green or gray hoodie and gray pants. He was last seen pushing a shopping cart.

Police request that anyone with information about the suspect contact detectives at (617) 343-4275. Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

