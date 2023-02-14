Open in App
Stockton, CA
FOX40

60-year-old killed in Stockton stabbing

By Matthew Nobert,

9 days ago

(KTXL) — A fatal stabbing occurred early on Tuesday morning in central Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

At 2:49 a.m., officers arrived in the 600 block of North El Dorado Street for reports of a person down.

A 60-year-old man was located and first responders located stab wounds on the man. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the man died at the scene.

A homicide investigation is now underway and there is currently no known motive or suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



