60-year-old killed in Stockton stabbing

(KTXL) — A fatal stabbing occurred early on Tuesday morning in central Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

At 2:49 a.m., officers arrived in the 600 block of North El Dorado Street for reports of a person down.

A 60-year-old man was located and first responders located stab wounds on the man. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the man died at the scene.

A homicide investigation is now underway and there is currently no known motive or suspect information at this time.

