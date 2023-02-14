60-year-old killed in Stockton stabbing

(KTXL) — A fatal stabbing occurred early on Tuesday morning in central Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.
At 2:49 a.m., officers arrived in the 600 block of North El Dorado Street for reports of a person down.
– Video above: Arrest made in death of toddler at motel Police investigate attack against a family at a Sacramento sideshow
A 60-year-old man was located and first responders located stab wounds on the man. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the man died at the scene.
A homicide investigation is now underway and there is currently no known motive or suspect information at this time.
