Prairie Village, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missing cat found 1,400 miles from home in Prairie Village

By Sydnie Savage,

9 days ago

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A Florida cat missing for two years has turned up nearly 1,500 miles away from home in Prairie Village.

Prairie Village police say the orange tabby cat was found by a local resident last week. When animal control officers scanned the cat’s microchip, they discovered the cat’s owner lives in Miami, Florida.

While it’s still unclear how the cat managed to travel so far, the pet seemed to be in healthy condition.

Animal control is working to reunite the cat with its owner.

