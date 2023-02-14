Oil spill momentarily closed SB I-5 traffic lanes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision between a semi and a sedan caused a 20-gallon oil spill on southbound Interstate 5, closing two traffic lanes, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The collision was reported at 5:11 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5, near the entrance of the grapevine. A semi truck and a sedan vehicle collided, CHP reports.

The stalled semi is blocking fast lanes of southbound I-5, traffic is slow going. No injuries have been reported, according to CHP.

