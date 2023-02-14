Megan Fox Responded to Fan’s Suggestion Machine Gun Kelly Cheated With ‘Sophie’ Before Deactivating Instagram

Prior to leaving the app over the weekend, the actress, 36, responded to a social media user who suggested the musician, 32, was unfaithful.
“He probably got with Sophie,” the fan commented on Fox’s pic on Sunday, February 12. She subsequently fired back, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”
Many fans believe the comment is referring to Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd , who joined him on his Mainstream Sellout Tour , which kicked off in May 2022.
“Touring with Machine Gun Kelly was amazing,” she told NME in November 2022. “It was like one big family, and I felt so comfortable and safe from the get go. I also love how he uses his music to tell a story and portray a message.”
“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” she captioned the engagement post. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. … and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”
Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green , with whom she shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, for nearly ten years.
