Megan Fox Responded to Fan’s Suggestion Machine Gun Kelly Cheated With ‘Sophie’ Before Deactivating Instagram

Megan Fox didn’t just spark split speculation before she deactivated her Instagram amid her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly .

Prior to leaving the app over the weekend, the actress, 36, responded to a social media user who suggested the musician, 32, was unfaithful.

“He probably got with Sophie,” the fan commented on Fox’s pic on Sunday, February 12. She subsequently fired back, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Many fans believe the comment is referring to Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd , who joined him on his Mainstream Sellout Tour , which kicked off in May 2022.

“Touring with Machine Gun Kelly was amazing,” she told NME in November 2022. “It was like one big family, and I felt so comfortable and safe from the get go. I also love how he uses his music to tell a story and portray a message.”

Lloyd, who has been dating drummer Christopher Painter since 2018, according to Page Six , has yet to publicly comment on the remark.

Us Weekly reached out to reps for Fox and Kelly after the Jennifer’s Body star posted a series of snaps — including a video of burning letters — alongside lyrics from Beyoncé ’s “Pray You Catch Me.”

“You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath,” the post read.

An insider later told Us that the couple — who have been linked since 2020 — got into a “big fight in Arizona” for the Super Bowl.

“She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening,” the source explained.

While a second insider told Us that the “Bloody Valentine” singer “seemed off” at the event without Fox, a third source said he “seemed distracted at the party, but not on stage.”

Kelly and Fox have been engaged since January 2022.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” she captioned the engagement post. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. … and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green , with whom she shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, for nearly ten years.