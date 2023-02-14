Open in App
Lee County, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Lee County to begin phased reopening of beach parks

By Victoria Costa,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWT9S_0kmyJcRU00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County announced Tuesday it will begin a phased reopening of beach parks with the overall goal of working alongside local, state, and federal partners to progress as quickly as possible.

Lee County Natural Resources is overseeing the restoration of the natural elements, while Lee County Parks & Recreation is overseeing the beach parks restoration, including facilities and amenities, according to Lee County Government officials.

Due to the damage from Hurricane Ian, the county is making sure that the several elements of the beach restoration process are being thoroughly documented to support full reimbursement through federal funds. This includes assessing and inventorying the damages, meeting FEMA criteria and participating in FEMA inspections, and determining eligibility for public assistance funding.

Parks & Recreation is following the important process involving documentation and inspections per FEMA standards to ensure local taxpayer dollars are not depleted on repairs.

Residents and visitors are advised:

  • Beaches and beach parks have not been restored to pre-Hurricane Ian conditions.
  • Some amenities, such as restroom facilities, piers, and walkovers, have not been repaired or replaced at this time.
  • Debris continues to wash onshore and quickly may be obscured by sand.
  • Beach shoes should be worn at all times.
  • Debris can still be found in near-shore areas, such as dunes or mangrove-lined coastlines.
  • Closure signs are posted where necessary, and www.leeparks.org has status updates.

The tentative opening plans for beaches and parks are as followed:

Early March

  • Dog Beach
  • Boca Grande beach access

Mid-March

  • Alison Hagerup Beach Park on Captiva
  • San Carlos Bay/Bunche Beach Preserve, south Fort Myers
  • Bonita Beach Accesses 1, 4, 5, 6 and 9

Mid-April

  • Lynne Hall Memorial Park on Fort Myers Beach
  • Bonita Beach Park

May

  • Bowditch Point Park on Fort Myers Beach
  • Bonita Beach accesses 2,3, 7, 8, and 10, also known as Little Hickory Island Park
  • Crescent Beach Family Park on Fort Myers Beach

Along with the phased reopening, Lee County government officials will also ensure safety for the community.

“The full beach restoration process could take as long as 24 months until the beach has got all the new sand on it and has been completely re-engineered,” said Brian Hamman, Lee County Commisioner.

For more information on additional openings, as well as available amenities, visit here and click the Park Progress Map tool.

