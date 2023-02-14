Progress report: Colorado Rockies

COLORADO ROCKIES
- 2022 finish: 68-94 (fifth in NL West)
- Manager: Bud Black (417-453, seventh season)
- Leading the front office: Bill Schmidt, senior vice president and general manager (second season)
DOLLARS AND SENSE
- Highest-paid player: OF Kris Bryant ($28 million in 2023)
- Top returning position player: 3B Ryan McMahon (3.1 WAR in 2022, Fangraphs.com)
- Top returning starting pitcher: LHP Kyle Freeland (2.6 WAR)
- Top returning reliever: RHP Daniel Bard (1.8 WAR)
ROSTER WATCH
- Key additions: RHP Pierce Johnson (free agent), RHP Nick Garcίa (trade), RHP Connor Seabold (trade), SS Cole Tucker (minors)
- Key losses: INF/OF Connor Joe (trade), OF Sam Hilliard (trade), SS José Iglesias (free agent), RHP Alex Colome (free agent), RHP Chad Kuhl (free agent).
- Baseball America top-100 prospects: SS Ezequiel Tovar (17), OF Zac Veen (51), C Drew Romo (80), SS Adael Amador (81).
KEEP AN EYE ON
- Former USD star Kris Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million deal before the 2022 season, but plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his right foot limited him to 42 games (.851 OPS) in his first season in Colorado. He says he’s healthy entering the season, but his production over the last five years (.843 OPS) is a far cry from the player he was his first three years in the majors (.915 OPS).
- The person (Chairman Dick Monfort ) who ultimately OK’d signing Bryant after deciding 3B Nolan Arenado was too expensive made waves this offseason when he said he didn’t “100 percent agree with” what the Padres were doing. I look at the Padres and they have a really talented team, but they have some holes, too. They’ve got three, maybe four starting pitchers, and then they’re sort of like us.” The Rockies visit Petco Park to start the season.
- The Rockies’ bullpen will feature two familiar faces: RHP Pierce Johnson signed a one-year, $5 million deal after spending the last three years in San Diego (3.39 ERA) and RHP Dinelson Lamet landed in Colorado via waivers after he was traded to the Brewers in the Josh Hader trade.
PECOTA projection: 65.6 wins
MLB POWER RANKINGS
29 | Colorado Rockies
30 | Washington Nationals
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
Comments / 0