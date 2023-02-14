Local church offering in-person, virtual vow renewals for Valentine’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Love is in the air and a local church is helping couples keep their spark on Valentine’s Day. Asbury Memorial Church is offering both in-person and virtual vow renewals for currently married couples.

The Valentine’s Day tradition began in 1996 when the church invited married couples to gather in downtown Savannah’s City Market to renew their vows. This year’s ceremony will be held at Asbury’s sanctuary instead.

“Cheri and I have enjoyed hosting this ceremony for over a quarter of a century,” said Rev. Hester. “We are thrilled that our virtual platform allows people from all over the world to join us, and that we can host such a special occasion for couples at our church. Any married couple – gay or straight – who would like to renew their vows with us either in person or online, free of charge, is welcome to join us.”

The ceremony, led by Asbury Memorial’s Rev. Billy Hester and his wife Cheri, is free of charge for any married couple, whether a resident or visitor to the city.

In-person renewals will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Asbury Memorial Church, located at 1008 E. Henry St., Savannah. Couples can also join virtually here.