5 true freshmen who could have a big impact for the Sooners in 2023

Earning playing time as a true freshman can be difficult. Veterans on the depth chart with knowledge of the defense and experience against the higher level of competition often get favored because of the security the coaches feel with those players.

In 2022, players like Jaren Kanak, R Mason Thomas, and Jovantae Barnes made an impact for the Sooners. Guys like Kanak and Thomas flashed throughout the season, even if they didn’t get a full complement of snaps as a backup.

Barnes, on the other hand, was huge for Oklahoma as Eric Gray’s primary backup. Thrust into playing time due to the injuries of Marcus Major, Barnes held onto the job and gave Oklahoma a different element running the football. He’s expected now to be the Sooners’ lead back with Eric Gray off to the NFL.

After the turnover that Oklahoma experienced each of the last two offseasons, there’s an opportunity for several 2023 true freshmen to come in and be day-one impact players.

For the purposes of this exercise, we’re going to assume Dillon Gabriel stays healthy for the duration of 2023, which would limit Jackson Arnold to backup duty. Arnold gives Jeff Lebby and the offense a much better option at quarterback if the Sooners were to need someone to fill in for Gabriel in a pinch.

Adepoju Adebawore, DE

Though he’ll have to climb the depth chart, the Oklahoma Sooners’ top defensive signee Adepoju Adebawore has the talent to break into a rotational role for the Sooners in year one. He’s been on an upward trajectory for the last two years and there’s no reason to think it’ll slow down at the collegiate level.

P.J. Adebawore has the size, talent, and no-nonsense work ethic that could make him an instant favorite of the defensive coaching staff.

The Sooners have Ethan Downs, Reggie Grimes, Marcus Stripling, and R Mason Thomas returning. Rondell Bothroyd and Trace Ford joining the defensive end ranks via the transfer portal. That’s a lot of depth, but few offer the size, speed, and length combo that comes with the five-star defensive end.

Peyton Bowen, S

It may be an obvious take that a five-star defensive player could make an impact in year one for a defense that allowed 30 points per game the year before. However, with the depth at safety, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see a guy like Peyton Bowen be a big-time contributor on special teams.

His athletic ability, speed, and playmaking with the ball in his hands will lend him to earn some opportunities if he can impress the coaches in spring ball.

While there’s depth at safety, there’s nothing proven at this point. They’ve got several good players, but players that need to solidify their role on the team. With Bowen’s instincts, the door could be open to create an opportunity to play early.

Jaquaize Pettaway, WR

Speed kills.

And that’s what Jaquaize Pettaway brings to the Oklahoma Sooners. He won’t arrive in Norman until the summer, but as Gavin Freeman did in 2022, Pettaway could have an immediate impact if he’s able to get up to speed quickly enough.

The departure of Marvin Mims to the NFL creates a void in the deep threat department. The Sooners need someone that can stretch defenses down the field to open up the short to intermediate passing game, and Pettaway has that in spades.

Kalib Hicks, RB

DeMarco Murray hasn’t been shy about unleashing true freshmen running backs during his time as the position coach for Oklahoma. Whether it was Seth McGowan or Mikey Henderson in 2020 or Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk in 2022, if they’re ready to get on the field, they’ll get an opportunity.

In 2023, the Sooners have a pair of true freshmen early enrollees at running back that could have an impact this fall with Kalib Hicks and Daylan Smothers.

Smothers could earn some chances to make plays in his own right. However, Hicks’ size and physicality provide him an opportunity to have a role in short-yardage situations. He also worked a lot out of the Wildcat at Denton Ryan. If Jeff Lebby felt the need to run that back in certain situations, you’ve got a player that feels comfortable taking the direct snap.

Makari Vickers, CB

After several defensive backs made the jump to the transfer portal, the Oklahoma Sooners need one or more of their true freshmen to step into a role on the roster. Makari Vickers has the size, attitude, and coverage ability to be a day-one contributor.

There will be competition opposite of Woodi Washington for the other cornerback spot and this is where Vickers can throw his name in the hat.

Jaden Davis has started a ton of games for Oklahoma, and Gentry Williams will have a say in the matter. However, there’s an avenue for Vickers to find his way onto the two-deep to make a big impact in Norman in year one.