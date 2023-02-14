Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Philly

Name a feeder cricket at the Lehigh Valley Zoo after your ex this Valentine's Day

By CBS3 Staff,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htheQ_0kmyBvFj00

Zoo lets you name a bug after your ex this Valentine's Day 00:41

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS Philadelphia understands that Valentine's Day isn't for everyone. So if love isn't on the brain but revenge is on your mind instead, the Lehigh Valley Zoo is offering a potentially cathartic solution.

For just $5, the Lehigh Valley Zoo will name a cricket after your ex. The insects will then be fed to turtles, lizards, and other hungry animals at the zoo.

Their "Bug Off" campaign was born out of the covid pandemic as a way for the zoo to raise funds to help take care of their animals.

The "Bug Off" campaign is even getting some traction across the U.S. The San Antonio Zoo's "Cry Me A Cockroach" campaign raised over $80,000 last year.

The last day to name a bug after your ex is Valentine's Day, so act fast if you want to join in on this lighthearted treat!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
NEXT Weather: Temps in 60s, sometimes 70s, likely Thursday
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
Eating corned beef on St. Patrick's Day OK for Lent, Archbishop Nelson Perez says
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Meet Jacqueline Means, Miss Philadelphia 2023
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Widow of Hatboro police officer releases book after life-changing loss
Hatboro, PA21 hours ago
Dylan Lyons, TV reporter killed in Florida, was raised in Philadelphia area
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Get a taste of Fat Tuesday tradition in Philadelphia on Mardi Gras
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philadelphia man corrects Eagles tattoo after Super Bowl LVII loss
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Pennsylvania SPCA uncovers illegal puppy operation in Philadelphia basement
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
How to de-escalate conflicts between pets
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
What impact has Achieving Driving Equality law made in Philly?
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Temple University will pay for funeral of fallen officer
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro will give eulogy for fallen Temple University police officer
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Chris Fitzgerald funeral: Police reveal temporary road closures
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
Viewing for fallen Temple police officer Chris Fitzgerald underway
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Philly US Postal Service employees receive milestone recognition
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
Temple faculty holds rally in support of TUGSA strike
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
$1.4 million lottery ticket sold in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Doctors say its time to prepare for springtime allergies
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Phillies' Dombrowski: Harper likely to report in 2 weeks
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
2 teenagers among 4 shot in Strawberry Mansion, police say
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Kevin Neary dies 12 years after being shot during robbery
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philadelphia City Council honors SEPTA driver for saving woman from carjacking
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Cobbs Creek house fire leaves 1 dead
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Florida shooting spree leaves 3 dead, including child and TV news employee
Orlando, FL21 hours ago
Bensalem building catches fire along Route 1 & Pa. Turnpike
Bensalem Township, PA1 day ago
Family of fallen Temple officer Chris Fitzgerald wants justice
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Castellanos "ready to play baseball" and put trying 2022 season behind him
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy