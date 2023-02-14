Open in App
ValleyCentral

Forgot about Valentine’s Day? Here are some last-minute gift ideas

By Allen FosterBestReviews,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXUyM_0kmyBGVI00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What to do if you forgot today was Valentine’s Day

With all the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl, it’s possible (and understandable) that you forgot to get a Valentine’s Day gift this year. But don’t worry, just because the holiday has arrived, it doesn’t mean it’s too late to get a gift. In fact, with a little bit of thought combined with shrewd purchasing, you can make this year the best Valentine’s Day ever.

In this article: Uber Gift Card , Hotels.com Gift Card and Amazon.com eGift Card .

Ways to make someone feel special

Valentine’s Day is often about giant teddy bears and chocolate-covered strawberries , but sometimes, you need to throw a curve to keep things interesting or to help cover up that, you might not have been as prepared as you hoped you’d be this year.

That doesn’t mean you can’t still do something to make your special person feel extra special. In fact, there are several thoughtful things you can do that show you care:

  • Write a poem or make a list of reasons why you love them.
  • Wake up first and start the morning coffee pot.
  • Fill their car up with gas.
  • Put a loving note in their lunch.
  • Surprise them by doing all the chores for the day.
  • Cook a favorite meal.
  • Make a playlist of songs that have significance to your relationship.
  • Forfeit the remote control.

Best Valentine’s gifts you can get right now

Of course, when your good deeds and loving words are fortified with a gift, they make an even bigger impression. Here are a few items you can still buy for Valentine’s Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8IPb_0kmyBGVI00

Uber Gift Card

Everyone always has some place to go. With an Uber gift card, you can ensure your favorite person will never be without transportation. If they get hungry, it can also be used for Uber Eats.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSVjN_0kmyBGVI00

Hotels.com Gift Card

With a gift card from Hotels.com, you give the gift of an exotic or casual getaway. The recipient gets to decide when and where they want to go. This card is only redeemable online.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJTo3_0kmyBGVI00

Wine.com Gift Card

Wine.com is the world’s largest wine store. You can find everything from big-name, critically acclaimed wines to small production bottles from all over the globe. If you need help making a selection, the site’s recommendation engine can help you find exactly what you desire.

Sold by Wine.com

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vARyZ_0kmyBGVI00

Miss Dior Limited-Edition Valentine’s Day Gift Set

You don’t have to wait for this limited edition Valentine’s Day gift set to arrive — you can pick it up at the nearest Ulta store. It comes with Miss Dior Eau de Parfum, Miss Dior perfume for women, and a prefilled travel spray. To make this purchase even more appealing, you can buy now and pay later.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFeyl_0kmyBGVI00

Amazon.com eGift Card

While an Amazon gift card can get you nearly any product you want, people forget it can also be used to rent new movies. Bring some wine to a hotel and order Uber Eats while wearing your favorite new perfume. To cap off the evening, cozy up with a romantic movie from Amazon.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sheriff: Suspect in attempted kidnapping fatally shot by other suspect
Mercedes, TX10 hours ago
McAllen mayor mourns death of mother and sister
Mcallen, TX4 days ago
Brownsville increases budget for local muralist, downtown project
Brownsville, TX5 days ago
CCSO: 112 lbs of marijuana seized in Brownsville
Brownsville, TX4 days ago
Man sentenced to 25 years in 2017 Edinburg murder case
Edinburg, TX4 hours ago
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile arrives to McAllen
Mcallen, TX5 days ago
BISD holds Children’s Charro Days Parade
Brownsville, TX4 hours ago
Police identify body found in grass fire near FM 511
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
‘Have a sense of service and charity’, says bishop of the Lent season
Brownsville, TX11 hours ago
Juvenile arrested, faces charges in bomb threat that delayed flight at El Paso airport
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Fire chief: McAllen City Hall evacuated after ‘sewer smell’
Mcallen, TX3 hours ago
Santa Rosa ISD announces metal detectors installation at two campuses
Santa Rosa, TX2 days ago
PD: Woman in critical condition after rear-ending school bus
Mercedes, TX3 days ago
Non-stop to Los Angeles, Orlando from Brownsville
Brownsville, TX8 hours ago
Police search for man after Expedition stolen in Brownsville
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
BPD honors officers for saving two from burning car
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Rollover crash in Brownsville, traffic delays in area
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame and Museum officially opens
San Benito, TX3 days ago
Santa Rosa city officials respond to residents’ concerns following murder
Santa Rosa, TX3 days ago
Cleiri gives ValleyCentral preview to her Sombrero Fest performance
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
De La Garza sisters bring home the hardware
Mcallen, TX3 days ago
UTRGV receives $6M from the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas
Edinburg, TX1 day ago
One dead after shooting near downtown Brownsville
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Crash in McAllen under investigation, one hospitalized
Mcallen, TX2 days ago
Athlete of the Week: Gerry Martinez
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Jump Start Career Expo underway in McAllen
Mcallen, TX1 day ago
Missing Brownsville man has been found and reunited with family
Brownsville, TX6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy