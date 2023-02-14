In photos: Rod Stewart performs at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla.
9 days ago
Rod Stewart took the stage and performed live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on February 13, 2023. Stewart will also be performing at the venue for Valentine's Day before embarking on a tour in Australia.
Rod Stewart performs on stage at Hard Rock Live in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on February 13, 2023.
Stewart is in Florida for Valentine's Day and will also be performing at the same venue for the holiday.
Stewart will next start a tour of Australia in March alongside special guests Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens.
The scene at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
Stewart performs in front of a unique stage screen.
Stewart, on Valentine's Day, also announced a new U.K. summer tour that begins in June.
Stewart will end his U.K. summer tour with a show at Edinburgh Castle on July 6.
Stewart performed a number of hit songs from throughout his career at the concert.
