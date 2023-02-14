Open in App
Hollywood, FL
UPI News

In photos: Rod Stewart performs at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla.

9 days ago

Rod Stewart took the stage and performed live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on February 13, 2023. Stewart will also be performing at the venue for Valentine's Day before embarking on a tour in Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46KrcU_0kmy86G500
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Rod Stewart performs on stage at Hard Rock Live in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on February 13, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ohddg_0kmy86G500
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stewart is in Florida for Valentine's Day and will also be performing at the same venue for the holiday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGnEA_0kmy86G500
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stewart will next start a tour of Australia in March alongside special guests Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHtJC_0kmy86G500
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

The scene at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYsHD_0kmy86G500
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stewart performs in front of a unique stage screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aATn9_0kmy86G500
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stewart, on Valentine's Day, also announced a new U.K. summer tour that begins in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGePu_0kmy86G500
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stewart will end his U.K. summer tour with a show at Edinburgh Castle on July 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Y9yI_0kmy86G500
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stewart performed a number of hit songs from throughout his career at the concert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thWgW_0kmy86G500
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stewart sings with his backup band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNSEV_0kmy86G500
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stewart performs in front of a giant television.

