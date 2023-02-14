In photos: Rod Stewart performs at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla.

Rod Stewart took the stage and performed live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on February 13, 2023. Stewart will also be performing at the venue for Valentine's Day before embarking on a tour in Australia.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Rod Stewart performs on stage at Hard Rock Live in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on February 13, 2023.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stewart is in Florida for Valentine's Day and will also be performing at the same venue for the holiday.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stewart will next start a tour of Australia in March alongside special guests Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

The scene at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stewart performs in front of a unique stage screen.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stewart, on Valentine's Day, also announced a new U.K. summer tour that begins in June.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stewart will end his U.K. summer tour with a show at Edinburgh Castle on July 6.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stewart performed a number of hit songs from throughout his career at the concert.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stewart sings with his backup band.

Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Stewart performs in front of a giant television.