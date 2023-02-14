Breeze Airways adding four nonstop Florida flights from T.F. Green. Here's where they're flying.

Breeze Airways will have four new nonstop flights from Rhode Island to four Florida cities starting this summer, the budget carrier said Tuesday.

The new Breeze Airway nonstop flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport will go to Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Sarasota-Bradenton.

Breeze Airways is in the process of building a hub at T.F. Green.

When will the new nonstop Rhode Island-to-Florida flights start and how often will they fly?

When the new nonstops begin flying starting July 13, Breeze is expected to have a dozen nonstop routes from T.F. Green.

“We always look for routes that people are traveling today but can’t get there nonstop," Breeze CEO David Neeleman said in a news release. "Providence residents can now get to Florida twice as fast, for about half the price!”

In July, Breeze will fly from T.F. Green to Orlando five times per week, to Tampa four times per week, to Fort Meyers three times per week and to Sarasota-Bradenton twice per week.

Where else does Breeze Airways fly from Rhode Island?

Breeze currently flies from Providence to Charleston, Cincinnati, Columbus, Norfolk, Pittsburgh, and Raleigh-Durham. It is slated to add Richmond and Los Angeles starting in May.

Last month, Breeze began advertising jobs for flight attendants, aircraft mechanics, ground personnel, pilots, and other roles as it looks to hire 250 people for its new base at T.F. Green at the end of March.