San Diego, CA
ESPN

Sources: San Diego Padres agree with right-hander Michael Wacha

9 days ago

The San Diego Padres have further bolstered their rotation, agreeing to a deal with right-hander Michael Wacha , sources confirmed to ESPN.

After seven seasons with the Cardinals, this will be Wacha's fourth team in four seasons. He had middling seasons with the Mets and Rays before rediscovering his form with the Red Sox last season. He went 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts.

He now joins Yu Darvish , Joe Musgrove , Blake Snell , Nick Martinez , Seth Lugo and Adrian Morejón as potential Padres starters. San Diego could begin the season with a six-man rotation.

The busy Padres previously re-signed Martinez, extended Darvish and signed Lugo this offseason, in addition to extending Musgrove in August.

The Athletic first reported Wacha's agreement with the team.

