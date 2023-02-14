Briarcrest names Phil Massey as new head football coach

One of the most successful coaches in recent TSSAA history is taking over at Briarcrest Christian School.

On Tuesday, the school announced that Phil Massey will be the Saints new football coach. The move ends a search that began shortly before Christmas when the school parted ways with Brian Stewart.

“This is an exciting day for the Briarcrest Christian School family and athletic programs,” Matt Saunders, the school’s athletics director, said in a statement. “Coach Massey is a highly regarded man of integrity who has coached and worked with strong football programs across the state of Tennessee. His commitment to faith, family and Christ-centered discipleship aligns with the mission of Briarcrest Christian School.”

Massey has a career record of 184-112 and his victories rank 12th among active coaches in the state. He coached at Chattanooga Baylor from 2006 to 2021, with two state runner-up finishes in Tennessee’s largest private school classification.

Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator at MUS where he helped the Owls to a pair of state titles. Massey also reached two championship games as Brownsville Haywood County’s coach from 1993-2000 and he spent the 2022 season at Chattanooga Christian, where he took that program to the semifinals for the first time.

Massey was an All-Metro football player at Memphis Sky-View Academy.