Titans address WR in College Sports Wire’s latest mock draft

The Tennessee Titans head into this offseason with a lot of questions surrounding their roster that need to be answered over the coming months.

As always, the NFL draft is undoubtedly going to be one of the biggest dates on the offseason calendar. When it comes to Tennessee’s No. 11 overall pick, everyone has their own opinion as to which direction they believe the Titans should go.

If the Titans stick and pick at their original slot, it’s a safe bet that a large majority of the fanbase prefers for the team to either add a proven pass catcher out wide or an impact blocker along the offensive line.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire recently released his latest mock draft, and he has the Titans addressing the receiver position with their first pick by selecting Quentin Johnston out of TCU.

Conn explains the pick with the following rationale:

The Titans need help on offense and they are plenty of options, we focus on a wide receiver with a big athletic target. Johnston has the size to tower over most cornerbacks and the athleticism to be a game breaker.

Johnston is an athletic freak that has arguably the highest ceiling out of any wide receiver in the class.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout is a dynamic weapon that has the quickness to excel in the short and intermediate game, while also possessing the type of speed that can take the top off a defense.

Johnston isn’t the most polished receiver in the class at this very moment, but with proper patience and polishing, he could become a true No. 1 wide receiver in the near future.

According to Pro Football Focus, the TCU product finished the 2022 season with an overall grade of 76.2 after accounting for 60 receptions, 1,067 yards, and six touchdowns.