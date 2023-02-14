Open in App
Nashville, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Titans expected to be interested in Derek Carr

By Mike Moraitis,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38kqdq_0kmy5eNj00

The Tennessee Titans have a big decision to make at quarterback in 2023, but could they look to free agency for their ultimate answer?

That seems to be a possibility according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who reports the Titans are one of the teams expected to be interested in Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, Derek Carr, who is set to be released soon.

“Derek Carr will instantly become the top free agent available,” Rapoport said. “Unlike most free agents who have to wait until mid-March, he can sign now. Among the teams expected to be interested: still the Saints, the [Carolina] Panthers, the Jets, the [Tennessee] Titans and some others.”

Before the Titans bring in any new quarterback, they have to decide what to do with Ryan Tannehill, who is still under contract. I still believe Tennessee sticks with Tannehill for one more year, but cutting or trading him is also possible if the Titans want to go in a different direction.

As I’ve said all along, if the Titans are going to let Tannehill go, the move has to be to bring in an upgrade — like Aaron Rodgers, for example — or make an early selection of a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft.

Signing a guy like Carr won’t provide much of an upgrade, if any at all, as both he and Tannehill are on pretty equal footing talent-wise. I’d argue Tannehill is the better option thanks to his mobility.

The Titans would still be paying Tannehill via dead cap if they move on and sign Carr, who is expected to command north of $30 million per year in a new deal.

Cutting or trading Tannehill prior to June 1 would cost $18.8 million in dead cap. The Titans could opt to cut him with a post-June 1 designation, which would lower the dead-cap hit to $9.6 million, but Tennessee can’t use the savings until that date.

I don’t see a cash-strapped team like the Titans paying a hefty price for two quarterbacks in what would be a lateral move at best. The better option would be to keep Tannehill, lower his $36.6 million cap hit via extension or restructure, and then go out and get him the help he didn’t have in 2022.

