Brooks Nader Perfects Sophisticated Barbiecore Look in Hot Pink Suit

Her sparkly menswear-inspired outfit may be our favorite take on the trend yet.

Brooks Nader. Natasha Campos/Getty Images

Brooks Nader looked pretty in pink at Nadine Merabi’s New York Fashion Week cocktail party last week.

The SI Swimsuit model rocked the designer’s three-piece hot pink Kira suit, which features a bra top, matching blazer and wide-leg trousers, all with dazzling crystal embellishments—though Nader decided to go bold and braless and wore nothing underneath the suit jacket. She paired her glam look with gold platform heels.

Makeup artist Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury opted for a heavy smokey eye, nude lip and bronzed skin, while hairstylist Mitchell Ramazon swept Nader’s dark locks into a high bun with several face-framing pieces left out of the up-do.

“Kicking NYFW off with a BANG 💖,” Nader wrote in the caption of her Feb. 10 post , while crediting photographer Ryan Sides with the high-fashion snaps.

Naders friend’s and fans were quick to hype her up in the comments section.

“Omg that outfit 😍😍😍,” gushed fellow SI Swimsuit model Sofia Resing.

“Darling, you look RADIANT!! 💗✨,” wrote makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

“This look is 🔥🔥🔥😍,” added Danielle Knudson.

“Wow! 💥💥💥,” said 2003 SI Swimsuit cover model Petra Němcová. “Let’s talk bussines baby! 😉.”

Nader and her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane, appear on the cover of Daily Front Row ’s New York Fashion Week Issue . Last week, Nader, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019, celebrated her birthday on location with the SI Swimsuit team in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. She will return to the magazine this spring for her fifth consecutive year.

