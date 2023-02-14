Hunter McGrady Celebrates With a Precious Baby Shower Fit for a Princess

The SI Swimsuit model and her husband will soon become a family of four.

Hunter McGrady. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Hunter McGrady is getting ready for her baby girl ’s arrival. The SI Swimsuit model and her husband, Brian Keys, are currently expecting their second child together.

McGrady’s family and friends recently threw her a baby shower, and the model shared a few sweet snippets from the love-filled event on Instagram on Feb. 12.

“Yesterday celebrating my baby girl with the most wonderful women in my life!” she wrote in her caption. “So grateful for my amazing family and friends who surprised me with this baby shower and made all my girly dreams come true 💖 this little lady is already SO loved!”

In the first snap, McGrady cradled her baby bump while wearing an off-the-shoulder white Ivy City Co dress with a pink floral pattern. She posed in front of a pastel balloon wall and a sign that read “Hunter’s Baby Shower.”

An additional photo showed McGrady as she posed for the camera with her sister, Michaela McGrady, whom she sweetly shouted out in her IG post: “ @michaelamcgrady thank you for hosting sissy and making me feel like a princess,” she wrote.

Other pics in the collection included a tea cup on a table with pink flowers, several group shots with loved ones, party favors and McGrady holding a two-tier cake.

Friends and fellow SI Swimsuit models congratulated the soon-to-be mom of two on her expanding family.

“Wow so gorgeous!!! Congrats beautiful!!! Girls are the best!!! 😘😘,” wrote Robyn Lawley.

“You look beautiful!!” gushed fellow mom-to-be Ally Courtnall.

“Hunter I’m sure you hear this all the time and you already know PREGNANCY LOOKS SO GOOD ON YOU! 😍❤️❤️,” another follower said.

McGrady and Keys welcomed their son, Hudson, in June 2021. McGrady famously posed for the ’22 SI Swimsuit Issue just six months after giving birth . She has been featured in the magazine five times since her debut in ’17.

