CBS 42

Forgot about Valentine’s Day? Here are some last-minute gift ideas

By Allen FosterBestReviews,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfBJU_0kmy3Zhi00

What to do if you forgot today was Valentine’s Day

With all the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl, it’s possible (and understandable) that you forgot to get a Valentine’s Day gift this year. But don’t worry, just because the holiday has arrived, it doesn’t mean it’s too late to get a gift. In fact, with a little bit of thought combined with shrewd purchasing, you can make this year the best Valentine’s Day ever.

In this article: Uber Gift Card , Hotels.com Gift Card and Amazon.com eGift Card .

Ways to make someone feel special

Valentine’s Day is often about giant teddy bears and chocolate-covered strawberries , but sometimes, you need to throw a curve to keep things interesting or to help cover up that, you might not have been as prepared as you hoped you’d be this year.

That doesn’t mean you can’t still do something to make your special person feel extra special. In fact, there are several thoughtful things you can do that show you care:

  • Write a poem or make a list of reasons why you love them.
  • Wake up first and start the morning coffee pot.
  • Fill their car up with gas.
  • Put a loving note in their lunch.
  • Surprise them by doing all the chores for the day.
  • Cook a favorite meal.
  • Make a playlist of songs that have significance to your relationship.
  • Forfeit the remote control.

Best Valentine’s gifts you can get right now

Of course, when your good deeds and loving words are fortified with a gift, they make an even bigger impression. Here are a few items you can still buy for Valentine’s Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8IPb_0kmy3Zhi00

Uber Gift Card

Everyone always has some place to go. With an Uber gift card, you can ensure your favorite person will never be without transportation. If they get hungry, it can also be used for Uber Eats.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSVjN_0kmy3Zhi00

Hotels.com Gift Card

With a gift card from Hotels.com, you give the gift of an exotic or casual getaway. The recipient gets to decide when and where they want to go. This card is only redeemable online.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJTo3_0kmy3Zhi00

Wine.com Gift Card

Wine.com is the world’s largest wine store. You can find everything from big-name, critically acclaimed wines to small production bottles from all over the globe. If you need help making a selection, the site’s recommendation engine can help you find exactly what you desire.

Sold by Wine.com

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vARyZ_0kmy3Zhi00

Miss Dior Limited-Edition Valentine’s Day Gift Set

You don’t have to wait for this limited edition Valentine’s Day gift set to arrive — you can pick it up at the nearest Ulta store. It comes with Miss Dior Eau de Parfum, Miss Dior perfume for women, and a prefilled travel spray. To make this purchase even more appealing, you can buy now and pay later.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFeyl_0kmy3Zhi00

Amazon.com eGift Card

While an Amazon gift card can get you nearly any product you want, people forget it can also be used to rent new movies. Bring some wine to a hotel and order Uber Eats while wearing your favorite new perfume. To cap off the evening, cozy up with a romantic movie from Amazon.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

