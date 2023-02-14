Open in App
Athens, GA
WGAU

Dwight Phillips Jr: Why the latest “RBU” commit is a very rare breed for Georgia football

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation,

9 days ago
There will be a few spots where we will need to reach back for the term “Fast-Forward” in this space.

It will be appropriate in this telling of why Georgia perhaps has never recruited an athlete quite like its recent commitment in Dwight Phillips Jr. of Pebblebrook High School.

When he committed late last month, it was right before the National Signing Day for the 2023 class . There wasn’t enough attention placed on that pledge as there should have been. There was just the main commitment story that went up as he made the move. But that story deserved more gas.

The aim is to rectify that right now.

He’s the nation’s No. 4 RB prospect for the 2024 cycle. That makes him the nation’s No. 71 overall recruit for the class. The ‘Dawgs have recruited backs rated that highly before.

They usually sign at least one back that rates at least that high in every Kirby Smart class.

Read more at DawgNation.com

