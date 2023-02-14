Open in App
Tennessee State
ESPN releases preseason top 25 SP+ rankings

By Trent Knoop,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXYYK_0kmy2bYV00

Now the Super Bowl has come and gone, football is in hiatus until August when college football kicks off. Well, unless you’re going to watch the XFL or USFL that are scheduled to play into the early summer.

Speaking of college football, Bill Connelly with ESPN released its 2023 preseason college football SP+ rankings.

All 133 teams were ranked, but for this article, we will show those that cracked the top 25.

SP+ rankings are based on three main factors: returning production, recent recruiting and recent history.

Also, Connelly put a key reminder in the article about SP+:

A reminder on SP+: It’s a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren’t intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date.

Here are the top 25.

25

Wisconsin Badgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSla8_0kmy2bYV00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rating: 14.3

Offense: 30.7

Defense: 16.4

24

Kentucky Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DytVD_0kmy2bYV00
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 14.5

Offense: 28.5

Defense: 14.0

23

Mississippi State Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHL5J_0kmy2bYV00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 14.8

Offense: 37.0

Defense: 22.3

22

Kansas State Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0El2_0kmy2bYV00
AP Photo/Nate Billings

Rating: 14.8

Offense: 36.1

Defense: 21.4

21

UCLA Bruins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45eT6Z_0kmy2bYV00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 15.0

Offense: 40.2

Defense: 25.2

20

Florida Gators

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTt98_0kmy2bYV00
Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

Rating: 15.1

Offense: 37.3

Defense: 22.2

19

TCU Horned Frogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Wq8K_0kmy2bYV00
Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Rating: 15.4

Offense: 36.5

Defense: 21.1

18

Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgbOC_0kmy2bYV00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 16.7

Offense: 38.5

Defense: 21.8

17

Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YggUF_0kmy2bYV00
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 16.9

Offense: 29.7

Defense: 12.8

16

Washington Huskies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2luS9x_0kmy2bYV00
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Rating: 18.7

Offense: 41.9

Defense: 23.2

15

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gljf_0kmy2bYV00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 18.9

Offense: 36.6

Defense: 17.7

14

Oklahoma Sooners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Scv5L_0kmy2bYV00
Syndication: The Oklahoman

Rating: 18.9

Offense: 41.2

Defense: 22.3

13

Utah Utes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27h7xB_0kmy2bYV00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 19.0

Offense: 39.5

Defense: 20.5

12

Clemson Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVCKw_0kmy2bYV00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 20.0

Offense: 36.4

Defense: 16.5

11

Florida State Seminoles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013yRm_0kmy2bYV00
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 20.9

Offense: 36.6

Defense: 15.7

10

USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3sgk_0kmy2bYV00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 21.3

Offense: 45.3

Defense: 24.1

9

Texas Longhorns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJTjo_0kmy2bYV00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 21.4

Offense: 39.2

Defense: 17.8

8

Oregon Ducks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Uas2_0kmy2bYV00
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Rating: 21.6

Offense: 44.2

Defense: 22.7

7

LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iz2k_0kmy2bYV00
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Rating: 23.5

Offense: 41.1

Defense: 17.5

6

Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WdUcF_0kmy2bYV00
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Rating: 24.1

Offense: 46.0

Defense: 21.8

5

Penn State Nittany Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycp3g_0kmy2bYV00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rating: 24.4

Offense: 37.9

Defense: 13.5

4

Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNGL2_0kmy2bYV00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 275

Offense: 43.4

Defense: 15.9

3

Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmFVC_0kmy2bYV00
Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Rating: 28.8

Offense: 41.8

Defense: 13.0

2

Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tgcyw_0kmy2bYV00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rating: 30.0

Offense: 46.3

Defense: 16.3

1

Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4708jm_0kmy2bYV00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rating: 31.7

Offense: 42.4

Defense: 10.7

