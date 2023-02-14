ESPN releases preseason top 25 SP+ rankings

Now the Super Bowl has come and gone, football is in hiatus until August when college football kicks off. Well, unless you’re going to watch the XFL or USFL that are scheduled to play into the early summer.
All 133 teams were ranked, but for this article, we will show those that cracked the top 25.
SP+ rankings are based on three main factors: returning production, recent recruiting and recent history.
Also, Connelly put a key reminder in the article about SP+:
A reminder on SP+: It’s a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren’t intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date.
