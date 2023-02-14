It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull , the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, the Fantastic Four reunite, Nightcrawlers is on the prowl, and Archie Comics turned Betty Cooper into a final girl. Plus, a new Metrobook volume of Astro City , the collected Hellfire Gala , and some exciting new graphic novels from overseas.

What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Astro City: Metrobook Vol. 3

(Photo: Alex Ross, Image Comics)

Written by Kurt Busiek

Art by Brent Eric Anderson

Colors by Alex Sinclair

Letters by Comicraft

Published by Image Comics

Astro City sets a gold standard for modern superhero comics; across three decades it has addressed the genre with wonderfully crafted single issues and short stories which both pay homage to its substantial sources of creative inspiration and the ways in which these fantasies connect so clearly to the human condition. The recent round of Metrobook volumes published by Image Comics provide a spectacularly priced opportunity for readers to discover the classic series or present it on their shelves. The third volume, out this week, covers what many fans would consider to be Astro City's most "controversial" project, the extended saga known as "The Dark Ages." As a longtime reader of the series, the years of publishing that composed this story of two street-level characters watching the world about them change felt different than any Astro City publication preceding it, but reflection on the complete saga reveals it to be a genuine triumph. Now, with the entire story collected within a single, massive collection, readers have the opportunity to discover Kurt Busiek and Brent Eric Anderson's largest story ever as it was meant to be read. So whether you're just uncovering Astro City in this new format or returning for past favorites, the third volume of Astro City Metrobook presents the series' grandest tale yet in the best possible format - one not to be missed. -- Chase Magnett

Chilling Adventures Presents...Betty The Final Girl #1

(Photo: Laura Braga, Archie Comics)

Written by Micol Ostow, Casey Gilly, Sam Maggs, and Carola Borelli

Art by Laura Braga, Natalie Nardozza, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli

Published by Archie Comics

On concept alone, I have been thoroughly enjoying seeing how the Archie Comics world reimagines its characters through the lens of horror. This week's Chilling Adventures Presents... Betty the Final Girl might be one of the most inspired examples of that yet, taking the iconic tenacity of Betty Cooper right into the slasher style. On top of being a fun send-up to horror tropes, and a showcase of some great comic talent, it feels long overdue for Betty to get a solo story in the Archie mythos again, and I can't wait to see what this one entails. -- Jenna Anderson

The Exile

(Photo: Erik Kriek, Living the Line)

Created by Erik Kriek

Letters by Sean Michael Robinson, Graham Millar, and Frits Jonker



Published by Living the Line

Anyone still mourning the ends of Viking comics like Northlanders and Heathen or who has been taken by Viking television shows like Vikings or The Last Kingdom should turn their attention to The Exile , the debut graphic novel by Dutch artist Erik Kriek. The Viking saga sees the protagonist, Hallstein Thordsson, return home after seven years of exile. What follows is billed as a blend of classic Western with family drama. Having flipped through this one, its starchy linework and fiery colors are captivating and will have readers eager to dive in. If you're looking for a fix of Viking adventure and drama, then The Exile seems likely to do the trick. -- Jamie Lovett

Fantastic Four #4

(Photo: Alex Ross, Marvel Comics)

Written by Ryan North

Art by Iban Coello

Colors by Jesus Aburtov

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics

Writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello have proven themselves well suited to the central characters and tone of Fantastic Four across the past few months in three issues focusing on individual elements of the overall team. These issues have provided a sense of how the new creative team will tackle a series long proclaimed on its cover as the "World's Greatest Comics Magazine," but they've primarily provided prologue and framed a mystery about what led to the team's separation. This week North and Coello's run on Fantastic Four begins in earnest as the Four reunite and the mystery behind the early issues is revealed. Despite my own impatience with the build toward Fantastic Four #4, I cannot help but be thrilled that it is finally here. It's obvious that Coello knows how to tackle both The Thing's unique expressions and the quirky displays of his teammate's distinctive powers and North's eye for both character and sci-fi storytelling hooks is clear. Knowing that all of those aptitudes are finally set to deliver a new Fantastic Four tale after years of mediocrity is too promising to pass up. The Fantastic Four are set to return in top form and it all begins in Fantastic Four #4. -- Chase Magnett

Nightcrawlers #1

(Photo: Leinil Francis Yu, Sunny Gho, Marvel Comics)

Written by Si Spurrier

Art by Paco Medina

Colors by David Jay Ramos

Letters by Clayton Cowles



Published by Marvel Comics

Marvel's Sins of Sinister event kicked off with a bang its launch issue and is now in full swing after last week's Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants #1. The next chapter begins in Nightcrawlers #1, which replaces Legion fo X on the X-Office's release schedule. The story sees Sinister's X-Men employing a group of mutant chimera enforcers, each created by splicing Nightcrawler's genetics with another hero's, to create a terrifying representation of dystopian policing. The series is also an extension of what has been happening in Legion of X , with Si Spurrier writing the series and dealing with familiar but mysterious new characters like the Spirit of Variance and Mother Righteous, and expanding on themes such as faith and religion that have been a cornerstone of that series, even comparing the book to the classic novel A Canticle for Leibowitz during our interview with the writer . Things are dark right now for the X-Men and only getting darker, which is, ironically, exciting news for X-Men readers. -- Jamie Lovett

Spa

(Photo: Erik Svetoft, Fantagraphics)

Created by Erik Svetoft

Published by Fantagraphics

This week, Fantagraphics will release the English edition of Spa , the graphic novel by Swedish artist Erik Svetoft. The Junji Ito-like strangeness of the story is apparent at first glance, blended with David Lynch-like surreality to create a biting and unnerving satire of the wellness industry. Could there be a better way to bring the ugly underside of an establishment meant to make us all permanently young, strong, and beautiful than with a story basking in grotesquery? If you're a reader looking for something off the beaten path with a satirical point of view, Spa is likely worthwhile reading for you. -- Jamie Lovett

X-Men Hellfire Gala - Immortal

(Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics)

Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by Marvel Comics

Despite only being in its second year, the Hellfire Gala feels like a concept that is essential to the Marvel universe, uniting the heroes and villains of the Mutant world in an annual occasion. While the inaugural event stretched across countless tie-in issues, the 2022 proceedings consisted of one oversized one-shot and some supplemental material -- all of which are collected for the first time in this new edition. Not only is this collection a must-read for those wanting to keep up with the salacious and surprising aspects of the Krakoa era, but it is an invaluable source of sartorial flair within the Marvel universe. Check it out, you won't regret it. -- Jenna Anderson