Suspect in Green Bay dismemberment killing attacks attorney in court

By Alice Reid, Noelle Friel,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WFcC1_0kmxzy2t00

Taylor Schabusiness, the woman accused of a grisly killing last year, violently attacked her own attorney during a competency hearing Tuesday morning.

Just prior to the attack, the judge had postponed her trial until May 15.

Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion last year in his Green Bay home and later dismembering his body. She's charged with first-degree intentional homicide mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault.

Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. As a result, she has undergone multiple exams to determine if she's competent to stand trial.

During the latest competency hearing Tuesday, Schabusiness's attorney, Quinn Jolly, asked for the trial to be adjourned because a doctor who had evaluated Schabusiness was unable to attend the hearing.

The judge agreed to push back the trial until the middle of May, at which point Schabusiness attacked Jolly. Officers restrained her and removed her from the courtroom.

Schabusiness removed from court

Attorney Jolly issued a motion to withdraw as Schabusiness's attorney. The court will decide on that motion at the next hearing.

The judge ultimately decided to reschedule the competency hearing to March 6.

