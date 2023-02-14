Open in App
Portsmouth, VA
WTKR News 3

Goo Goo Dolls tour to make stop in Portsmouth in September

By Web Staff,

9 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Calling all Goo Goo Dolls fans!

The rock band’s “The Big Night Out Tour” is making a stop at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth on Sept. 27.

The group, comprised of guitarist/vocalist John Rzeznik and bassist/vocalist Robby Takac, is known for hits like “Slide,” “Black Balloon,” and “Iris.”

They will be joined by the band Fitz and the Tantrums, known for songs like “Out of my League,” “HandClap,” and “The Walker.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 17. Pre-sale tickets are available on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

For ticket information, click here .

