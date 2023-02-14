Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Dwight Phillips Jr: Why the latest “RBU” commit is a very rare breed for Georgia football

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fl4LS_0kmxzlog00

There will be a few spots where we will need to reach back for the term “Fast-Forward” in this space.

It will be appropriate in this telling of why Georgia perhaps has never recruited an athlete quite like its recent commitment in Dwight Phillips Jr. of Pebblebrook High School.

When he committed late last month, it was right before the National Signing Day for the 2023 class . There wasn’t enough attention placed on that pledge as there should have been. There was just the main commitment story that went up as he made the move. But that story deserved more gas.

The aim is to rectify that right now.

He’s the nation’s No. 4 RB prospect for the 2024 cycle. That makes him the nation’s No. 71 overall recruit for the class. The ‘Dawgs have recruited backs rated that highly before.

They usually sign at least one back that rates at least that high in every Kirby Smart class.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Savannah Chrisley says mother’s prison treats dogs better than inmates, dad’s hair is gray
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Atlanta-area Rapper, ‘validated’ gang member arrested on drug charges
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Police investigating double shooting at Atlanta Krispy Kreme
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Husband dies as van goes off I-75, Marietta police say
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Police upgrade charges against ex-Doraville officer in 16-year-old’s death to murder, kidnapping
Doraville, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy