Open in App
Winston-salem, NC
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

Babies born ahead of Valentine’s Day dress to the nines at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem

By Justyn Melrose,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fOay_0kmxzj3E00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is celebrating the babies born in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day!

On Tuesday, nurses and teammates at The Birth Center dressed up some of the hospital’s newest newborns to mark the occasion.

Cardi B, Offset partner with McDonald’s for Valentine’s Day-inspired meal

Zaynette Dejesus was born to Silmi Vazquez, of Winston-Salem, at 11:47 a.m. on Feb. 8. She weighed 6 lbs. 13.2 oz. and measured 19.33 inches long. Silmi said she’s thrilled to be adding her daughter to her family.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhvhl_0kmxzj3E00
    Zaynette Dejesus (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKkHE_0kmxzj3E00
    Zaynette Dejesus (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxiUx_0kmxzj3E00
    Zaynette Dejesus (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SE6Dr_0kmxzj3E00
    Zaynette Dejesus (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cD7as_0kmxzj3E00
    Zaynette Dejesus (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)

Reagan Nealey was born to Meghan and Nathan Nealey, of Denton, at 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 7. She weighed 7 lbs. 9.9 oz. and measured 20.5 inches long. Meghan and Nathan said they are overjoyed at the birth of their daughter.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JIpti_0kmxzj3E00
    Reagan Nealey (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnQJy_0kmxzj3E00
    Reagan Nealey (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uP7pg_0kmxzj3E00
    Reagan Nealey (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPK6e_0kmxzj3E00
    Reagan Nealey (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQgpY_0kmxzj3E00
    Reagan Nealey (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oa5Md_0kmxzj3E00
    Reagan Nealey (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)

Timothy Burchette was born to Nicole Burchette, of Galax, Virginia, at 9:51 p.m. on Feb. 8. He weighed 7 lbs. 1 oz. and measured 19 inches long. Nicole said she is so excited to have her son just in time as her special valentine this year.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ysuMl_0kmxzj3E00
    Timothy Burchette (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqF4S_0kmxzj3E00
    Timothy Burchette (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xaswn_0kmxzj3E00
    Timothy Burchette (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPVgR_0kmxzj3E00
    Timothy Burchette (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZmJH_0kmxzj3E00
    Timothy Burchette (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)

“Dressing up newborns for special occasions brings such joy to families and to our entire team,” said Brenner Children’s Hospital President Alisa Starbuck, who also serves as vice president of women’s and children’s health services at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. “Celebrating a birth is always a joyous time for our families and staff. Being able to make a baby’s first holiday even more memorable is extra special.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Interstate 40 West crash closes lanes in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
National Margarita Day deals in the Piedmont Triad
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Winston-Salem father accused of injuring newborn twins will not receive lower bond
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Zack’s Hot Dogs in Burlington to shut down Holly Hill Mall restaurant
Burlington, NC7 hours ago
‘It’s disgusting’: 11-year-old North Carolina girl still missing three months later
Cornelius, NC1 day ago
People at Winston-Salem apartments forced to move
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Meet Haji, the North Carolina Zoo’s newest lion
Asheboro, NC6 hours ago
Winston-Salem police search for 3 teen suspects after fire set in Walmart
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Greensboro neighborhoods hit by tornado see positive changes
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
North Carolina deputy injured, hit by car after ‘fight’ between women
Denver, NC2 days ago
High Point University president responds to assault in email to students; suspect is ‘no longer a part of our campus community’
High Point, NC2 days ago
Burlington Police Chief Brian Long prepares to retire
Burlington, NC1 hour ago
2 taken to hospital after crash with garbage truck in High Point
High Point, NC1 day ago
2 Triad friends share $250,000 lottery win
Archdale, NC1 day ago
Man who killed pregnant woman in High Point sentenced to life in prison
High Point, NC4 hours ago
Evictions in Triad could hit pre-pandemic levels, housing advocates say
High Point, NC3 days ago
WATCH: Thieves break into Lexington car dealership, make off with several cars
Lexington, NC1 day ago
Juveniles charged after being found sleeping in stolen vehicle, according to High Point police
High Point, NC2 days ago
North Wilkesboro Speedway preparing for All-Star race
North Wilkesboro, NC1 day ago
North Wilkesboro Speedway renovations ahead of schedule with NASCAR All-Star Race on the horizon
North Wilkesboro, NC6 hours ago
Summerfield Town Council votes against change that would allow controversial development
Summerfield, NC1 day ago
First tickets for NASCAR All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway on sale now
North Wilkesboro, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy