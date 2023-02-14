Puppies are notorious for getting into trouble . Whether that means eating things they shouldn’t or sneaking their way into the most unexpected places, puppies are predictably unpredictable! But one Arizona puppy recently got into a real bind and had to be rescued.

Arizona Puppy Rescued From Undercarriage of Car

Gracie is a 14-week-old Parson Russell Terrier mix who recently ended up in a sticky situation – in the undercarriage of a car!

According to a Facebook post by the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), the 12-pound canine was being chased by two large dogs, and in search of a safe escape, she wedged her way onto the top of the rear axle of the undercarriage of a car. Once in place, she didn’t want to come out for fear of attack.

The AHS called upon emergency tech Dan McGrath to help free the pup from her hiding place, according to 12 News in Mesa, Arizona. McGrath enticed the fur baby out from the car with “a little wet food and a lot of patience.” In return, he was met “immediately with snuggles” by Gracie.

Puppy Eligible for Adoption

Gracie was examined by a veterinarian following her “seamless rescue” and was deemed to be in good health and “without a scratch.” She was given vaccines, a microchip, and spay surgery. She is now eligible for adoption at AHS’s South Mountain location.

Though Gracie’s situation is unique, she is not the only pup in of need of rescuing. The AHS shared that over 7,400 sick and injured animals have been saved by their Emergency Animal Medical Technician program over the past year, and Gracie is just one of the almost 18,000 pets that AHS cares for annually.

To find out more about the Arizona Humane Society and to contribute to its efforts, visit its website .

The post Arizona Puppy Rescued From Undercarriage of Car appeared first on DogTime .