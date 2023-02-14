NC State Newsstand: How to watch the Pack vs. Syracuse

NC State basketball guard Terquavion Smith (Photo courtesy NC State basketball)

NC State’s 2022-23 basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news to start the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before.

TheWolfpacker.com’s Tuesday Morning NC State Newsstand

No. 23 NC State wraps up its road trip Tuesday night with a matchup against Syracuse. The Wolfpack won its last matchup in authoritative fashion, defeating Boston College 92-62 Saturday afternoon.

Overall, the Pack finished last week 1-1 after dropping the first of its three games away from PNC Arena to UVA. This is the program’s second-to-last road trip of the year, as the Wolfpack will wrap up the regular season with a showdown in Durham against Duke.

Syracuse comes into Tuesday on a two-game winning streak after beating Boston College and Florida State on the road. The Orange has not played since Feb. 8.

What time does the game start?

NC State at Syracuse is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST

What television channel is the basketball game on?

The ACC Network has the broadcast for the Wolfpack vs. Syracuse

Where can I stream the game?

The game can also be seen with the ESPN App via Watch ESPN with a login from a TV provider.

Where can I listen to the game on the radio?

NC State will also broadcast the game on the Wolfpack Sports Network, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. EST. For the radio broadcast in Raleigh, tune into WRAL 101.5.

Despite last week’s loss to Virginia, NC State remained ranked in both the Associated Press and USA Today polls.

Wolfpack basketball star Diamond Johnson made the Dawn Staley Award late season watch list. The honor recognizes the best guard in Division-1 women’s basketball.

Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith has now hit the No. 10-most three-point shots in program history.

Men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts shared an update on the injury status of Dusan Mahorcic.

Quote of the day

This quote is from Wolfpack linebacker recruit James Nesta discussing his recent visit to Raleigh and his conversations with head coach Dave Doeren and defensive coordinator Tony Gibson.

“It was awesome from the get-go,” Nesta said. “Everyone was so welcoming, and the facilities were awesome. I love that I got to have a nice one-on-one conversation with coach Doeren for a while, get his thoughts and opinions.

“I also got to sit down with coach Gibson and watch some of the film of their last season, kind of discussing their defense and how it works and what it’s like to be a linebacker at NC State.”

