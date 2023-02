Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown played one of the best games of his career in the 2023 Rose Bowl. The senior safety tallied two sacks, six tackles, an interception and a passer rating of 16.0, according to PFF. (Photo: Ryan Snyder/BWI)

Penn State's defense played exceptionally well under first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. Today we look at how much of that was thanks to safey Ji'Ayir Brown filling multiple roles for the Nittany Lions as a do-it-all safety.