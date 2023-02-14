Manchester United sale being ‘monitored’ by the world’s richest man

One of the world’s most famous sports franchises, Manchester United, is up for sale and one of the planet’s wealthiest individuals is reportedly closely “monitoring” the situation.

Manchester United is not only one of the greatest professional soccer teams in the sport’s history, but they are also one of the most well-known brands around globally. Think the New York Yankees of soccer.

The international powerhouse, and the club with the most championships in English Premier League history, is up for sale. Unsurprisingly the possibility to purchase Man U has drawn a great deal of interest from many wealthy individuals around the world. Friday is the deadline for interested parties to make a bid on the team, and they have reportedly received as many as 12 bids.

However, one final bid could soon come in from one of the few men on Earth who has the ability to purchase Manchester United outrigh without any outside assistance.

Elon Musk reportedly seriously pondering placing Manchester United sale bid

On Friday, the Daily Mail reported that Space X, Tesla, and Twitter owner Elon Musk is interested in purchasing Manchester United, and is “monitoring the situation closely.”

The club’s current owners — The Glazer Family — are reportedly looking to sell Man U for close to $7.2 billion. That would be a record number for a professional sports franchise. Elon Musk is believed to be worth $187 billion and could easily purchase the 20-time English soccer champion.

Musk claimed on Twitter recently he was planning to buy the club before quickly admitting the post was a joke. However, he followed that up by tweeting, “Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.” Meaning, beyond being a savvy business move, a possible purchase is a personal matter for Musk.

