Colts officially hire Shane Steichen as head coach

By Sportsnaut,

9 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts named Shane Steichen their new head coach on Tuesday.

The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator emerged from an exhaustive five-week search that included more than a dozen candidates.

It also continues a meteoric ascent for Steichen, 37, who rose from a quality control coach in 2015 to becoming one of 32 head coaches in the NFL.

Steichen takes over for interim coach Jeff Saturday, who went 1-7 after replacing the fired Frank Reich. The other finalists reportedly included Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Green Bay Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia and Saturday.

A press conference to introduce Steichen was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, along with owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard.

Steichen’s Eagles lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. His Jalen Hurts-led offense put up 417 total yards in the contest.

The Philadelphia offense ranked No. 3 in both total offense and scoring offense during the regular season.

The Colts finished 4-12-1 and the Indianapolis offense ranked 27th in scoring offense and 30th in total offense.

Steichen joined the Eagles in 2021. He previously held a variety of coaching roles with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and was offensive coordinator for one season (2020).

–Field Level Media

