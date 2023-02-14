Open in App
Hillsborough County, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

Does your ex have a warrant? Turn them in during HCSO’s ‘Valentine’s Day Special’

By Dylan Abad,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boBKa_0kmxspLp00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Have an ex-Valentine with an outstanding warrant? The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office is offering a “Valentine’s Day Special” complete with a free ride and matching platinum bracelets.

“Did they steal your heart, credit cards, or property?!” the sheriff’s office said in a Valentine’s Day Facebook post . “Let #teamHCSO know!”

The sheriff’s office said it’s as easy as dialing (813) 247-8200 — They’ll take care of the rest!

“This lovely promotion has no expiration date and applies to all past, current, and future ex-Valentines!” the sheriff’s office said. “Your ex-Valentine will receive an all-inclusive stay, compliments of #teamHCSO.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
5-year-old killed in East Tampa crash
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
Family desperate for answers after murder of Tampa woman
Tampa, FL2 days ago
FBI investigating Clearwater recycling program
Clearwater, FL2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dunedin man discovers his house stolen through deed fraud
Dunedin, FL10 hours ago
‘Not ruling anything out’: Missing Child Alert issued for Brooksville toddler who wandered away from home
Brooksville, FL7 hours ago
1 dead, 2 hurt in Poinciana shooting
Poinciana, FL3 hours ago
HCSO: Woman killed in incident near Tampa
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Here’s how many people were arrested, ejected from the 2023 Florida State Fair
Tampa, FL2 days ago
St. Pete woman accused of fatal stabbing over argument
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Man caught driving dead Lyft driver’s car indicted in Wauchula murder case
Wauchula, FL1 day ago
Polk County detention deputy dies in off-duty accident
Ocoee, FL5 hours ago
Family of Lakeland man killed by police at wedding reception to file lawsuit
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
85-year-old Florida gator attack victim identified
Tampa, FL2 days ago
4 teens arrested in 15-car burglary spree in Polk County, deputies say
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
‘Fire-breathing demon’ dog Ralphie returned to shelter 2 weeks after being adopted
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Polk County student found with loaded gun in purse, police say
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Man arrested for ‘peeping through windows’ at Dundee motel, police say
Dundee, FL1 day ago
Years later, Plant City couple realizes roof job never got final inspection
Plant City, FL2 days ago
Residents say gross living conditions continue at USF-area apartment complex
Tampa, FL21 hours ago
Sarasota officers rescue man, Chihuahua who fell into water
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Man home from the hospital after being pronounced dead by medics
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Lakeland woman must give birth despite baby having little chance of survival
Lakeland, FL10 hours ago
Dunedin woman, 62, found dead after police arrive to smoke coming from house
Dunedin, FL2 days ago
Lake Wales man riding scooter killed in crash near Land O’Lakes
Lake Wales, FL13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy