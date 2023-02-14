Does your ex have a warrant? Turn them in during HCSO’s ‘Valentine’s Day Special’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Have an ex-Valentine with an outstanding warrant? The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office is offering a “Valentine’s Day Special” complete with a free ride and matching platinum bracelets.
“Did they steal your heart, credit cards, or property?!” the sheriff’s office said in a Valentine’s Day Facebook post . “Let #teamHCSO know!”
The sheriff’s office said it’s as easy as dialing (813) 247-8200 — They’ll take care of the rest!
“This lovely promotion has no expiration date and applies to all past, current, and future ex-Valentines!” the sheriff’s office said. “Your ex-Valentine will receive an all-inclusive stay, compliments of #teamHCSO.” Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0