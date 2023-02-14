Atmore man allegedly shoots inside home during burglary, charged with attempted murder

ATMORE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — An Atmore man is behind bars after allegedly trying to shoot someone during a robbery, according to the Atmore Police Department.

George Edward Cooper, 44, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling, reckless endangerment, and certain persons forbidden to possess firearm.

On Feb. 10, at 6:05 p.m., APD officers said they responded to a residence on King Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they said they discovered Cooper had forced open the front door and attempted to shoot one of the people inside the home before fleeing the scene.

Officers said they saw Cooper a short distance away and he was taken into custody. They said Cooper had a loaded firearm in his pocket when he was arrested.

Cooper was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center and was booked without bond.

