MSU survivor says hero students saved lives as silent mass shooter struck
By Lee Brown,
9 days ago
A survivor of the Michigan State University mass shooting recalled Tuesday how the killer didn’t say a word as he shot up her classroom — and how heroic students put their lives on the line to save others.
Claire Papoulias told the “Today” show that it had been a regular evening history class with about 20 students when she suddenly heard “three or four gunshots directly behind my head.”
“I dropped to the floor with all my classmates and someone was yelling that there was a shooter,” she said, with the gunman not saying anything.
“At that moment, I thought I was gonna die. I was so scared.”
“And I will never forget the screams of my classmates,” she said. “They were like screaming in pain [and] for help.”
Despite the deadly danger, some classmates “jumped into action, trying to help everyone,” Papoulias said, including some who raced to close doors and others who broke windows to allow others to escape.
“If it weren’t for my classmates helping everyone, I don’t think that we would have all made it,” she said, recalling how some helped guide others through the window.
“There was a boy in my class and he was waiting outside the window and he was catching people … so that they wouldn’t fall and couldn’t run away,” she said.
“And I’m so grateful that he was there to help people out,” she said, adding that once she was out, she “just ran for my life.”
During the carnage, she had called her mom, Natalie Papoulias, who “heard about three gunshots and screaming” on Claire’s end.
“It was my worst nightmare,” the mom told “Today,” saying she felt her legs would give way as she rushed to get in her car to race to the campus.
