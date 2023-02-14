Rihanna Fans Attack Olivia Wilde For Calling A$AP Rocky 'Hot'

After a video of A$AP Rocky supporting Rihanna during her Super Bowl halftime performance made its way online, one particular celebrity response has caught the attention of the singer’s very loyal fans.

Source: Variety / Getty

As Rih did her thing at this year’s halftime show–also revealing her second pregnancy to the world–the proud father of her first child, A$AP Rocky, stood on the field with a huge smile on his face, recording the whole thing in awe of his girl. Fans were absolutely delighted by the clip of him supporting her online, reposting the video on social media and commenting on just how sweet it is to see a man support his girl and the huge opportunity she was given.

One celebrity in particular, though, worded her support of the adorable moment in a questionable way, leading to upset fans across social media. Olivia Wilde reposted the clip in question onto her Instagram Story, adding the caption: “If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge,” also tagging Rihanna and Rocky’s Instagram pages.

While so many of us thought the video was sweet, describing how “hot” she thinks Rocky is–while tagging him and his girl–rubbed a lot of Rihanna’s navy the wrong way.

In response, Wilde deleted the post from her Story before addressing her followers “who got it twisted,” writing, “It’s hot to respect your partner. Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat.”

While most of us would agree that respecting your partner is, indeed, hot…Wilde’s delivery needs a little work. The “if I thought he was hot before” really didn’t help your case, girl.

Olivia Wilde has been at the receiving end of a lot of public scrutiny lately, mostly stemming from her relationship with Harry Styles. The couple called it quits in November 2022 after nearly two years of dating, but throughout their time together, the Booksmart director got a lot of heat for how soon she moved on after filing for divorce from Jason Sudeikis.

Still, the actress denied leaving the Ted Lasso star for Styles, insisting in a Vanity Fair interview last September that their relationship “was over long before” she met the former One Direction member.