Jalen Brunson hears loud MVP chants at MSG during 40-point night

Jalen Brunson torched the Nets for 40 points on Monday night, and Knicks fans made it clear what they think of their new point guard.

As Brunson stepped up to the free throw line late in New York’s blowout win over Brooklyn, the MSG crowd erupted into loud chants of “MVP” as Brunson finished off his third straight game with at least 30 points.

Brunson shot a ridiculous 71.4 percent from the field on Monday on 21 attempts, including hitting 6-of-9 triples. Over his last seven games, Brunson is shooting 57.6 percent from the field, 51.2 percent from beyond the arc, and averaging 33.1 points per game.

Still, Brunson has not gotten a call to be an All-Star reserve, and as for any MVP love, he is nowhere to be found on the NBA’s MVP Ladder, where Julius Randle ranks seventh, but no other Knick is listed in the top 12.

Still, fans at MSG believe that’s a big-time snub, as Brunson has been on fire of late, playing at an MVP level in February.

