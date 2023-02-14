Michael Wacha finally finds a new home

The last remaining high-profile free agent pitcher has finally found a new team.

As was first reported by The Athletic, former Red Sox hurler Michael Wacha has agreed to a deal with the Padres, with the completion of the contract pending a physical.

The 31-year-old pitcher is coming off a 2022 season with the Sox which saw him turn in a 3.32 ERA over 127 2/3 innings. He did, however, make a pair of trips to the injured list due to an intercostal strain and shoulder strain.

Wacha - who was on a one-year, $7 million contract with the Red Sox last season - figures to slot in as the Padres' No. 4 starter behind Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell and Yu Darvish. Nick Martinez and Seth Lugo both figure to factor into San Diego's rotation, as well.

The Red Sox will head into 2023 without both Wacha and Nathan Eovaldi - who signed with the Rangers. The team signed free agent pitcher Corey Kluber, while planning to integrate rookie Bryan Bello and James Paxton in a group that also includes Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta and Garrett Whitlock.