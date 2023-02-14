Open in App
KSN News

Forgot about Valentine’s Day? Here are some last-minute gift ideas

By Allen FosterBestReviews,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39S5IP_0kmxmAxc00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What to do if you forgot today was Valentine’s Day

With all the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl, it’s possible (and understandable) that you forgot to get a Valentine’s Day gift this year. But don’t worry, just because the holiday has arrived, it doesn’t mean it’s too late to get a gift. In fact, with a little bit of thought combined with shrewd purchasing, you can make this year the best Valentine’s Day ever.

In this article: Uber Gift Card , Hotels.com Gift Card and Amazon.com eGift Card .

Ways to make someone feel special

Valentine’s Day is often about giant teddy bears and chocolate-covered strawberries , but sometimes, you need to throw a curve to keep things interesting or to help cover up that, you might not have been as prepared as you hoped you’d be this year.

That doesn’t mean you can’t still do something to make your special person feel extra special. In fact, there are several thoughtful things you can do that show you care:

  • Write a poem or make a list of reasons why you love them.
  • Wake up first and start the morning coffee pot.
  • Fill their car up with gas.
  • Put a loving note in their lunch.
  • Surprise them by doing all the chores for the day.
  • Cook a favorite meal.
  • Make a playlist of songs that have significance to your relationship.
  • Forfeit the remote control.

Best Valentine’s gifts you can get right now

Of course, when your good deeds and loving words are fortified with a gift, they make an even bigger impression. Here are a few items you can still buy for Valentine’s Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8IPb_0kmxmAxc00

Uber Gift Card

Everyone always has some place to go. With an Uber gift card, you can ensure your favorite person will never be without transportation. If they get hungry, it can also be used for Uber Eats.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSVjN_0kmxmAxc00

Hotels.com Gift Card

With a gift card from Hotels.com, you give the gift of an exotic or casual getaway. The recipient gets to decide when and where they want to go. This card is only redeemable online.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJTo3_0kmxmAxc00

Wine.com Gift Card

Wine.com is the world’s largest wine store. You can find everything from big-name, critically acclaimed wines to small production bottles from all over the globe. If you need help making a selection, the site’s recommendation engine can help you find exactly what you desire.

Sold by Wine.com

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vARyZ_0kmxmAxc00

Miss Dior Limited-Edition Valentine’s Day Gift Set

You don’t have to wait for this limited edition Valentine’s Day gift set to arrive — you can pick it up at the nearest Ulta store. It comes with Miss Dior Eau de Parfum, Miss Dior perfume for women, and a prefilled travel spray. To make this purchase even more appealing, you can buy now and pay later.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFeyl_0kmxmAxc00

Amazon.com eGift Card

While an Amazon gift card can get you nearly any product you want, people forget it can also be used to rent new movies. Bring some wine to a hotel and order Uber Eats while wearing your favorite new perfume. To cap off the evening, cozy up with a romantic movie from Amazon.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Have Kansas police seen more marijuana arrests since Missouri legalization?
Overland Park, KS1 day ago
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN8 hours ago
Women accused of stealing $30,000 from Manhattan jewelry store
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
4 arrested after complaints about Goodland ResCare
Goodland, KS1 day ago
Mother-daughter duo turns cancer support into a nonprofit
Wichita, KS8 hours ago
48 arrested, 8 minors rescued in San Diego human trafficking bust
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Emotional plea from parents of teen athlete who lost both legs in collision
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Lego club makes amputee turtle ‘its own tiny car’
Olive Branch, MS8 hours ago
Bear at Saint Louis Zoo escapes, prompting lockdown
Saint Louis, MO5 hours ago
Club Q shooting suspect to be held without bond ahead of jury trial
Colorado Springs, CO5 hours ago
Teen has both legs amputated after being hit by car at Missouri volleyball tournament
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Kansas City 4-year-old’s death exposes cracks in Missouri foster care system
Kansas City, MO8 hours ago
Shooting in west Wichita leaves one man not breathing
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Kansas City officer James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ honored during funeral
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Person sleeping in car with large sword & handgun arrested in Michigan
Owosso, MI2 days ago
Olney wins 74th annual International Pancake Day Race against Liberal
Liberal, KS2 days ago
Integra is bringing thousands of jobs to the area, but are there enough workers?
Bel Aire, KS1 hour ago
Watch: Bride and groom rescued after stuck in elevator 2 hours
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Wichita murder suspect who was arrested near Mexico border sentenced
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Two more formally charged in Salina homicide
Salina, KS21 hours ago
Several intersections closed following Hutchinson train fire, oil leak
Hutchinson, KS10 hours ago
Hutchinson Clinic patients need to keep an eye on their credit
Hutchinson, KS1 day ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy