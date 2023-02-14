Jean M. Hildner, 92, of Point Pleasant and Manchester, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. Jean grew up in Union and lived in Point Pleasant for fifty years and for twenty years in Manchester. She worked as a directory assistance operator for New Jersey Bell and later Point Pleasant Hospital. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of over sixty-four years, Peter; twin sister, Alice; and brother, Robert. Jean is survived by her daughters, Carol Macdonald and her husband, Jim and Karen Tighe and her husband, James. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael and his wife, Caroline, Catherine, Adam Tighe and his wife, Dee and Jean-Marie and her husband, Dave; and six great-grandchildren, Claire, Evan, Reese, Owen, Jade, and Grahm. Visitation will be from 4 – 6 p.m., Wednesday, February 15 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 11:30 a.m., Thursday, February 16 a committal service and interment will take place at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Jersey Shore Animal Center http://www.jerseyshoreanimalcenter.org Tributes and condolences are welcome at http://www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com