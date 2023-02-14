VIDEO: Mesmerizing Asteroid Puts On a Show for Sky-watchers

(Photo by John White Photos via Getty Images)

An asteroid lit up the night sky over the English Channel Monday, stunning sky-watchers in both the UK and France as it exploded, creating a mesmerizing shooting star effect.

On Sunday night, the European Space Agency released a statement notifying the public that a 3-foot asteroid was predicted to enter the Earth’s atmosphere and strike the surface near Rouen, France. The asteroid, dubbed Sar2667, not only provided a dazzling light show but gave scientists a positive “sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities.”

This marked only the seventh time in history that scientists successfully predicated an impact in advance. Astronomers not only predicted the asteroid’s arrival but its exact time, location, size, and appearance. Scientists predicted Sar2667 would “safely strike” the Earth moments before 3:00 am GMT on Monday morning and create a “fireball” effect near the French coast – and it did just that.

According to American physicist Mark Boslough, these “airbursts” happen several times per year. Scientists rarely discover them in advance, however. In fact, Sar2667 was the first time in history that such an event occurred “over a populated area with enough warning to get data,” Boslough told Wales Online.

How Scientists Made Such an Accurate Prediction Ahead of Asteroid Sar2667

So, how did they make such a fascinating prediction? ESA scientists explained that it all started with the discovery of another asteroid, this one hitting Earth in 2022. The “initial discovery of asteroid 2022 WJ1 came from the Catalina Sky Survey – one of the major projects dedicated to the discovery and follow-up of near-Earth objects,” they said.

Scientists first spotted WJ1 through Catalina’s telescope. After studying it for about half an hour and making four observations, they reported it to the Minor Planet Centre. “These four observations were enough to map out the asteroid’s path in the sky,” they said.

Interestingly, their monitoring software predicted it would make contact somewhere in North America two to three hours from the initial observation – and it did.

“Following the potential impact notifications, observers at Catalina and elsewhere across the US got follow-up observations of the new asteroid,” the ESA reported. “Less than 30 minutes from the initial trigger, the impact was confirmed with excellent precision. The small asteroid, likely less than a meter in diameter, was going to impact somewhere between Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, near the US-Canada border.”

ESA and NASA scientists predicted the impact would take place between 8:30 and 9:30 UK time. And once again, it did just that. “At exactly the predicted time, a ~1-meter (3-foot) asteroid struck the atmosphere, becoming a brilliant fireball above the expected location,” the ESA reported.